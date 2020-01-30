How garbage collector nearly murdered neighbour for killing his dog

A 23-year-old garbage collector who is reported to have nearly electrocuted a neighbour he accused of killing his dog was Wednesday charged before the Makadara Law Court with assault.

Wycliffe Phoro is accused of beating up and injuring Boniface Mwangi Njoki on January 21, 2020 in their neghbourhood in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Embakasi in Nairobi.

Phoro allegedly confronted Njoki, accusing him of killing his dog, claims the latter denied.

The suspect is said to have been armed with a shock torch which he intended to use for electrocuting the complainant.

And he almost succeeded in his mission but Njoki was only rescued after Phoro had placed shock torch on his neck.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a cash bail of Sh 20,000. Hearing of the case starts on May 19, 2020.