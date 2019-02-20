How EACC used matatu decoy in raid at Samburu Governor’s home

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives leaving the home of Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkula in Karen, Nairobi, on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | SLATON NJAU

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) detectives hired a 14-seater matatu that they used in their unannounced visit to Samburu’s Governor Moses Kasaine’s Karen home on Tuesday morning.

According to an eyewitness, when the detectives arrived at the gate of the governor’s home, they hooted and as soon as the gate was opened by security guards, jumped into action by heading to the main house.

“It happened so fast that by the time we realized it they were already inside the compound,” said an aide to the governor.

The officers were armed with search warrants from court.

By Tuesday noon, the matatu was still parked outside the EACC headquarters, the driver waiting to be paid for the hire.

The matatu is registered to the Serian Sacco and plies the City centre- Kiserian route.

After the raid, three vehicles including the matatu left the governor’s compound. Journalists followed the convoy believing that the governor was inside one of them. It later emerged the convoy was ferrying the detectives back to the EACC head office, the Integrity Centre

Governor Kasaine’s home in Samburu was also raided concurrently.

EACC investigators were looking for documents related to a suspected Sh2 billion fraud case.