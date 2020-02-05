How different Kenyans chose to remember Mzee Daniel arap Moi

Kenyans from different parts of the country chose to remember the late President Daniel arap Moi in their own ways.

When he retired on December 27, 2002, many Kenyans termed it a good riddance to a strongman, but majority have praised him in his death for keeping the country intact during his 24-year rule.

Despite being called a dictator by critics, Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a uniting figure when he ascended to power after founding President Jomo Kenyatta died in office in 1978.

His supporters single out Kenya’s relative stability during the 1980s, his decision bowing to pressure and reintroducing multi-party politics in the early 1990s and the peaceful handover of power in 2002.

The sports fraternity in Kenya have praised the country’s second head of state for building various giant sporting infrastructure during his tenure terming it Moi’s eternal legacy in the sector.

Although there are stadia across the country named after Moi, the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium built during his tenure standout having hosted all past major events.

Here is how some Kenyans decided to remember him:

This is what Arap Moi TAUGHT us: "…Know the RULES well so that you can BREAK them EFFECTIVELY". To the CLAN of taught POLITICAL SCIENTISTS, this man was a LEGEND. Sleep WELL Mzee. #RIPMoi — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 4, 2020

You held the country together for 24 years. Endured Western pressure but did not sell the country. We failed to appreciate you then as a people but you still did not give up, even after your first handshake attempt(with Rao) failed. #RIPPresidentMoi — Mwanake Mwanake (@MwanakeMwanake2) February 4, 2020

The former President dearly loved sports and the two existing best sports stadia we have in the country — Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium were built during his reign — Athletics Kenya (AK) (@athletics_kenya) February 4, 2020

If we had a comparative analysis of the leadership of other African countries and Kenya between 78-02, Kenyans would be grateful.

Torotich did his best to maintain peace & promote education.

He steered the ship, albeit the journey being rocky he didn't sink it#RIPPresidentMoi — its_the0 🇰🇪 (@_africandreamer) February 4, 2020

He was the rock that held Kenya strong for many years while the rest of Africa was crumbling with unnecessary wars. We will forever be grateful. RIP old boy. #RIPPresidentMoi — KINYA-TENE (@KinyaTene) February 4, 2020

Moi was a Shepard of Kenya, love him or hate him he did his best to preserve national unity. the divisive and identity politics we have now is owed not to him but to the leaders of the second liberation movement. #RIPPresidentMoi — Cato the younger. (@CatoPax) February 4, 2020

Mzee moi was adictator, yes bt it was Good for the country, the country was united in One party state, Those castigating moi bt cerebrating when security details of MPs with divergent opinions are withdrawn are not being honest. — Oscar Livaha (@LivahaOscar) February 4, 2020

Rest in peace Mzee Moi you were a great leader that served almost half of your life.. people recognize you for the love you had for Kenya and it's People. pic.twitter.com/r8JK0Fw9wF — Kipropelisha (@Kipropelisha3) February 4, 2020