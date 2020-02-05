Join our WhatsApp Channel
How different Kenyans chose to remember Mzee Daniel arap Moi

By Hilary Kimuyu February 5th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyans from different parts of the country chose to remember the late President Daniel arap Moi in their own ways.

When he retired on December 27, 2002, many Kenyans termed it a good riddance to a strongman, but majority have praised him in his death for keeping the country intact during his 24-year rule.

Despite being called a dictator by critics, Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a uniting figure when he ascended to power after founding President Jomo Kenyatta died in office in 1978.

His supporters single out Kenya’s relative stability during the 1980s, his decision bowing to pressure and reintroducing multi-party politics in the early 1990s and the peaceful handover of power in 2002.

The sports fraternity in Kenya have praised the country’s second head of state for building various giant sporting infrastructure during his tenure terming it Moi’s eternal legacy in the sector.

Although there are stadia across the country named after Moi, the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium built during his tenure standout having hosted all past major events.

