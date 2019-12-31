House where Kenyan woman was shot dead in US razed by fire

A house in which two Kenyan women were attacked by an elderly woman who was living with them was on Monday destroyed by a huge fire.

US police said that the house which is based in the 2000 block of 306th lane in Federal Way went up in flames in the wee hours of Monday morning.

This comes just 10 days after the elderly woman identified as Ms Beverly Jane, 85, shot dead Ms Janet Oyuga and critically injured her sister Ms Angela Oyuga.

Fire fighters at the South King County said that they managed to put out the fire, but they could not access the house to ascertain whether there was anyone inside at the time of the incident.

HEAVY FLAMES

“Crews made their initial entry but due to the amount of damage they are unable to effectively search the entire house. King County Fire investigators are now in charge of the investigation,” South King Fire said in a tweet.

The fire department further revealed that when they arrived at the scene they were greeted by heavy flames.

US detectives have been investigating the matter as they treated Ms Beverly as the main suspect in the murder.

This is after a note was found in her car where she claimed that she killed Ms Oyuga because she was not treating her well.

The owner of the house told detectives that he had entered into a purchase agreement with the Oyugas and they had accepted to go on housing the woman so as she could not end up homeless.

Ms Beverly had been staying in the house for more than 40 years.