House help who stabbed ex-employer’s children to undergo mental test

Makadara law court’s chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji has ordered a mental assessment on a 23-year-old woman who was caught on video stabbing her former employer’s two children.

Gladys Naliaka Nalianya is facing charges of attempted murder but remained silent after the charges were read out to her, prompting Kithinji to issue the mental test order.

Kithinji directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to table the suspect’s psychiatrist evaluation report before him on March 29.

She was arraigned for seriously wounding the children aged 11 and five on the head on entering their house in Greenfields estate, Donholm while armed with a knife and a machete on March 11.

She had worked for the victims’ parent for two years before she was sacked.

On March 13, the suspect was arrested in Eldoret, where she had fled after reportedly committing the crime in Nairobi with police hot on her heels.

The suspect will remain in custody at Buruburu police station pending the mental test.