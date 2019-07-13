Hot city preacher opens up on her relationship with Sonko

City pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha has revealed details of the nature of her relationship with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In a TV interview aired on Friday, Natasha denied ever dating Governor Sonko. She said that she only shares a spiritual connection with the governor.

Natasha explained that her interactions with Mr Sonko, while he was the Nairobi Senator, were nothing more than prayer sessions and they used to just pray together.

She made the remarks in an interview on Betty Kyallo’s ‘Up close with Betty’ show on K24.

“The pictures that were going round were actually pictures that we took with the current Governor while he was a senator in his office. They are professional pictures. And people sometimes will read into things the way they want to but in actual fact the Governor is very God fearing.”

She added: “And my connection with him is very spiritual, he is somebody I have prayed with many timeS concerning various issues

“… I have never dated Governor Mike Sonko. I do not even know where this story came from, because even from his side he is a very respectful man, a family man.”

Ms Natasha popularity grew even bigger after pictures of her in Mr Sonko’s office while he was the Senator emerged online.

This even caused the online community to christen her Sonko’s Pastor.