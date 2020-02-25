Homeless musician Lady Maureen stuck in hospital after being discharged

Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng’ Otiu, popularly known as Lady Maureen, is stuck at a Kisumu hospital with nowhere to go after being discharged.

Lady Maureen, who was admitted at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) early this year after being transferred from a hospital in Migori, was discharged on February 20 but has since then been unable to leave the hospital.

Ms Nancy Achieng’, a woman who took it upon herself to assist in looking after the singer while she was in the hospital, revealed that Lady Maureen has nowhere to go as her mother has refused to take her in following a misunderstanding.

“The mother has barred me from taking the singer to her place due to the unresolved family issue,” she said.

Ms Achieng’ came to the aid of the singer through a Facebook post from singer Akothee requesting for help in taking care of Lady Maureen.

‘Wagni Wabiro’ hitmaker

She took it upon herself to give whichever kind of assistance she could provide at a time when friends and family had deserted the Wagni Wabiro hitmaker.

Lady Maureen’s health started deteriorating about two years ago when she was admitted at St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani, Nairobi and diagnosed with hypotension (a condition associated with low blood pressure).

Her health condition saw her in and out of hospitals which led her to Pastor Machage Memorial Hospital, Migori, before being taken to JOOTRH.

Ms Achieng’ stated that the singer was now in stable condition but she still needs help walking around.

“The plan was to get Lady Maureen a rental house where she can stay and a caretaker to look after her as she regains her strength, but there aren’t enough funds,” she said.

She is now calling on well-wishers to come to the aid of the singer and assist in making sure she leaves the hospital and gets a place of her own.