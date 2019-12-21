‘Hired muscle man’ facing robbery with violence charges

A man, who was reportedly hired to evict a trader from a business premises, following a lease disagreement, was Thursday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with robbery with violence.

William Mwangi is said to have been among about 20 people hired to evict Yusuf Abdi Salim at Titanic House in Eastleigh, Nairobi on October 10, 2019.

During the incident, Salim is reported to have been assaulted and robbed of a mobile phone worth Sh85,000 and Sh3,000 in cash.

Salim was also injured by the rungu-wielding gang, before he was rescued by the police.

Mwangi is said to have committed the offence jointly with another suspect earlier charged.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a bond of Sh500,000. Hearing of the case starts on April 28, 2020.