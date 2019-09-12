Hilarious: Here’s how Twitter reacted to the new iPhone 11

Apple launched its flagship iPhone 11 on Tuesday night as they unveiled three new models with unique features.

The iPhone 11 has two cameras stacked atop one another, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both sport three cameras, arranged in a triangle.

Given Apple’s history of making sleek, elegant gadgets, the new phones struck many people as looking decidedly awkward.

The Pro will cost Sh104,000 ($999) while iPhone 11 Pro Max will go for Sh115,000.

The third model, iPhone 11, which is considered the cheapest since iPhone 8, will cost around Sh72,000 ($699).

On Twitter, all kinds of memes have been shared on the new iPhone 11.

the new iphone looks amazing💯 pic.twitter.com/qTBitln90O — 𝒟𝒽ℯ𝓎𝓁 ꨄ (@janedh3l) September 11, 2019