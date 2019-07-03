High youth unemployment soils Kalonzo’s new plum job

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday appointed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan.

“The appointment is furtherance of Kenya’s efforts towards shared prosperity in the region, in general, and to the pursuit of lasting peace and security in South Sudan,” Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Kalonzo’s appointment follows a two-day state visit to Kenya by South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

The appointment has however been criticised, with many wondering why the Jubilee government has never appointed the youth to such plum jobs despite high youth unemployment in the country.

Felix Patric‏ tweeted; “President Uhuru Kenyatta has created so many jobs for the youth as you can see today he has given another young man called Kalonzo Musyoka a job after he has been jobless for so long.”

“I thank the president for appointing another youth as special envoy,” posted Felix Momanyi

Anthony Omollo Oduor posted; “‏The young and ambitious @skmusyoka. The future is for the youth I see”

“Now I believe the govt when they say they have created 84000jobs. He is one of the beneficiary. Kudos to jubilee,” Njenga commented.