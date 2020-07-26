High speed cruising accident claims two lives along Mombasa road

The scene of the accident along Mombasa Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Two people lost their lives on Saturday night in a suspected speeding road crash outside a city hotel along Mombasa Road.

According to witnesses, the 11pm crash happened at Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. A private car is suspected to have hit a boda boda rider before it rolled killing two occupants on the spot while a third passenger was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

EYEWITNESS

An eyewitness who was among the first at the scene described and shared a clip he captured with his dashboard camera showing the car speeding on the highway near Imara Daima just moments before the accident.

“These fellows passed me at lightning speed (black car in this dashcam) at Total Imara. I even had to create way. Sad I was first on the scene,” the witness said.

According to the witness, the driver of the Audi fled the accident scene on foot.

FLED THE SCENE

High speed cruising accident along Mombasa road, near Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. pic.twitter.com/MBYhnkHKYN — Hilary Kimuyu (@hilarykimuyu) July 26, 2020

“Yes, two died on the spot, one was critical and was picked by an ambulance but driver fled on foot,” he added.

The injured occupant was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment by a Red Cross ambulance which arrived at the scene 40 minutes later.

The bodies were moved from the scene with the wreckage being towed away by the police.