High school kids caught on tape bragging with Legend brandy, chewing miraa





An amateur video is making rounds on social media showing secondary school students openly chewing khat while brandishing a bottle of brandy.

The undated video shows the gang of eight students inside a 14-seater matatu shouting as they listen to loud music.

The students, who appear to be already intoxicated, at some point hold aloft a 750ml bottle of Legend brandy as others show packets of khat.

Three of the minors who are seated on the rear seat of the matatu are clad in home shirts; one of them is dressed in a t-shirt while two others are dressed in inner vests.

“Hii ni talanta mtaani (this is talent in the hood),” they shout amidst loud music from the matatu.

In another video released last year, several Form Four candidates were filmed hurling insults at interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i and his Education counterpart Amina Mohamed.

The students had just completed their examinations.