Judge orders State to track down and quarantine 239 Chinese flight passengers in KDF base

The High Court has ordered that all the 239 passengers on board the China Southern Airlines flight that jetted into the country from China on Wednesday to be quarantined at a Kenya Defence Forces barracks.

The order was directed at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Justice James Makau also suspended for 10 days the government’s decision to allow a resumption of non-essential flights from China to Kenya for days.

The judge also ordered the state to prepare a contingency plan on prevention, surveillance and response systems to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The plan should be presented in court for scrutiny. The judge has issued the order in the case in which Law Society of Kenya sued the state while seeking to suspend all flights from China to Kenya.

The judge has also issued an order stopping the government from allowing into the country by air, sea or land any persons from China or any WHO-designated hotspot affected by coronavirus outbreak in a separate case filed by two doctors.

The judge has ruled that Kenyans will be exposed to the deadly disease hence the orders are justified.