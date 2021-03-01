Hessy wa Dandora issues warning to Outering road muggers

The Ceska pistol, two homemade guns and rounds of ammunition recovered from murdered suspects in the past. PHOTO | COURTESY

Faceless police man alleged to be behind the Facebook and Twitter pages christened ‘Hessy wa Dandora’ has issued a chilling warning to muggers and petty thieves that are reported to operate along Outering road.

The crime buster said he had been alerted of cases of insecurity, mostly on the footbridges.

“Been alerted of insecurity kwa outering footbriges from Alsops, Naivas, Kariobangi/Kiamaiko, Equity and Donholm. Manhunt has started bila kikomo. Ati watu hugongwa na gari sababu mikora huwa wamewangojea hapo kwa foot bridge. Ninazama, nikizuka kitaeleweka,” he tweeted.

Hessy uses the page to issue warnings to alleged criminals and later posts pictures of their lifeless bodies while taking credit for allegedly killing them, in actions that have been praised and criticised in equal measure.

Former police Chief Joseph Boinnet had at one time denied any link between the National Police Service and Hessy wa Dandora.

“The person behind the Facebook accounts is not a police officer, but a civilian passionate about security matters,” said Boinnet then.

Kenyans responded to his warning and described how they have fallen victim to the thugs.

Also mountain mall area,hio area ni risky sana..vijana wako armed na visu ku rob raia #JusticeWithHessy — Justin Mwanzia (@AmTheJustin) February 28, 2021

Then around hapo KAG….after the last footbridge towards rounder. Simu wabaiba hadi saa moja asubuhi. Their hide out mathare playground.

Infact ukiwa mgeni huwezi pitia kwa hio uwanja it’s guaranteed utaimbiwa.. — Johnny (@JM_KALUU) February 28, 2021

Yea hessy hizi footbridge ata hazina lights so inabidi tutumie day time Tu ju mikora wako na silaha wanakuanga standby by 630pm — Benbenson (@bensonbett7) February 28, 2021

Kwanza nilinyanganya simu hapo Kangundo road kandi ya barbara. A Tecno Cannon 16 Premier.. — That Village Elder (@BKimatoi) February 28, 2021