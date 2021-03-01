Join our Telegram Channel
Hessy wa Dandora issues warning to Outering road muggers

By Hilary Kimuyu March 1st, 2021 2 min read

Faceless police man alleged to be behind the Facebook and Twitter pages christened ‘Hessy wa Dandora’ has issued a chilling warning to muggers and petty thieves that are reported to operate along Outering road.

The crime buster said he had been alerted of cases of insecurity, mostly on the footbridges.

“Been alerted of insecurity kwa outering footbriges from Alsops, Naivas, Kariobangi/Kiamaiko, Equity and Donholm. Manhunt has started bila kikomo. Ati watu hugongwa na gari sababu mikora huwa wamewangojea hapo kwa foot bridge. Ninazama, nikizuka kitaeleweka,” he tweeted.

Hessy uses the page to issue warnings to alleged criminals and later posts pictures of their lifeless bodies while taking credit for allegedly killing them, in actions that have been praised and criticised in equal measure.

Former police Chief Joseph Boinnet had at one time denied any link between the National Police Service and Hessy wa Dandora.

“The person behind the Facebook accounts is not a police officer, but a civilian passionate about security matters,” said Boinnet then.

Kenyans responded to his warning and described how they have fallen victim to the thugs.

