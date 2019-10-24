Hero driver saves lives of eight people from suspected Al Shabaab militants

A matatu driver in Borehole in Mandera County on Wednesday evening saved the lives of eight people after he ignored orders by Al Shabaab militants to stop.

The incident happened as the driver was ferrying eight construction workers in the area from Borhole 11 to Elwak.

According to one of the construction workers, the driver was ordered to stop by 10 militants who were armed but he defied the orders and sped away.

The assailants sprayed the matatu with bullets in a bid to stop it but the driver managed to escape the 4pm assault.

“The driver who was transporting eight non-local construction workers from Borhole 11 to Elwak was stopped by about 10 armed men suspected to be Al Shabaab militants. But the driver ignored the orders and sped off. Te militants fired at the vehicle in order to stop it, but no one was injured,” the police said in a report.

The incident comes just a week after 11 police officers were killed following an IED attack in the area that borders Somalia.

The incident has seen the number of officers deployed to North Eastern region increased.

Nairobi News has established that officers based at the vast North Eastern province have raised concerns over a huge presence of militants in the region.