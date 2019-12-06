Here’s why Shimo la Tewa is trending on Twitter

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Friday afternoon arrested at a roadblock in Voi by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following orders from the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Moments after the news of his arrest broke on social media, the words Shimo La Tewa started trending on Twitter.

A document presented to the EACC by Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison indicated that on March 12, 1998, Mbuvi Gideon Kioko was convicted of failing to attend court in CF 675/97 and was sentenced to pay an Sh200,000 fine or serve six months in prison in default.

Sonko, according to the document, had failed to raise the fine and was committed to Shimo la Tewa prison in Mombasa to serve his custodial sentence.

On the same day, Sonko was also sentenced to pay Sh500,000 or in default serve six months in prison for failing to appear for previous hearings in case CF 1727/96 and was to serve both sentences concurrently for 12 months.

He was then admitted to Shimo la Tewa under prison number P/No. SHO/477/1998 and was scheduled to be released on March 11, 1999 but ‘mysteriously’ disappeared from the correctional facility on April 16, 1998, a month after his incarceration.

About a fortnight ago, Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison said in court documents that the Nairobi county boss, aka Mbuvi Gideon Kioko, needs to be charged with escaping from prison and serve his remaining sentence.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter are saying about Shimo La Tewa.

What happens to Mike Sonko now? Will he be taken back to Shimo la Tewa to serve the remainder of his prison time? I understand that he left the premises under unclear circumstances and without the approval of warders or a judge. — #TeamMwalimuDida (@mwalimu_dida) December 6, 2019

Sonko was arrested in Voi? He might have been going back to Shimo La Tewa to complete his sentence. — Tiwaine Ole Nchoko (@OleTiwaine) December 6, 2019

Mike Sonko wondering which term to finish first 😂😂😂Nairobi governor or Inmate at Shimo la Tewa @MikeSonko — Activist Kyle (@kyle_protich) December 6, 2019

Once Sonko is arraigned in court he shall be released on bond then rearrested by prison officers from shimo la tewa and presented to court as a prison escapee.He will then be taken back to serve the remainder of the jail term.Within that period in prison impeachment will happen — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) December 6, 2019

Mike Sonko arrested in Voi. Kwani Sonko with all his money endures the long and draining drives to Mombasa? Ama alikuwa anajipeleka Shimo la Tewa? And just like that, his power is about gone. #SonkoArrested — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) December 6, 2019