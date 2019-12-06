Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Here’s why Shimo la Tewa is trending on Twitter

By Amina Wako December 6th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Friday afternoon arrested at a roadblock in Voi by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following orders from the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Moments after the news of his arrest broke on social media, the words Shimo La Tewa started trending on Twitter.

Related Stories

A document presented to the EACC by Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison indicated that on March 12, 1998, Mbuvi Gideon Kioko was convicted of failing to attend court in CF 675/97 and was sentenced to pay an Sh200,000 fine or serve six months in prison in default.

Sonko, according to the document, had failed to raise the fine and was committed to Shimo la Tewa prison in Mombasa to serve his custodial sentence.

On the same day, Sonko was also sentenced to pay Sh500,000 or in default serve six months in prison for failing to appear for previous hearings in case CF 1727/96 and was to serve both sentences concurrently for 12 months.

He was then admitted to Shimo la Tewa under prison number P/No. SHO/477/1998 and was scheduled to be released on March 11, 1999 but ‘mysteriously’ disappeared from the correctional facility on April 16, 1998, a month after his incarceration.

About a fortnight ago, Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison said in court documents that the Nairobi county boss, aka Mbuvi Gideon Kioko, needs to be charged with escaping from prison and serve his remaining sentence.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter are saying about Shimo La Tewa.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
11 rescued, more still trapped in building that collapsed...