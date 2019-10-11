Here’s what Kenyans think of DP Ruto’s trip to Vienna

Many Kenyans were unimpressed by news that Deputy President William Ruto had left the country with a high-powered delegation that includes his wife Rachel to Vienna, Austria, to cheer world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge as he tackles the historic INEOS 1:59 challenge.

The DP cancelled his weekend itinerary, which included attending the burial of former Senator Boni Khalwale’s first wife, Adelaide, to be away in Vienna in an official capacity.

Kenyans on the other side had a different opinion and they voiced them through social media.

Paul Rukaria called it nonsense and wanted to know who was funding the trip: “Citizens do not pay the DP that much to undertake ad hoc cheerleader roles. We expect him to be behind his desk working on reducing the balance of payments and gok domestic borrowing etc.”

SPONSORED A FEW VILLAGERS

“He would have sponsored a few villagers from Kaptagat to attend instead,” said Mugo Wa Wamae.

“Hi will travel 1st class plus stay in a 5 Star Hotel. The total expenses will be more than a million bucks. What can a million do to those starving kids in Turkana??,” wondered Aston De Rossi.

Robert Mutunga Mwakavi wanted the DP to be reminded about Jubilee’s broken promises, “Ask him where are the stadiums which he promised shall be ready after 3 and 6 months’ time? Wastage of our taxes!!”

Bowen Araab Bowen echoed Mwakavi also wondering, “Safe ways…when his comes back..remind him that the tarmac that they launched with Uhuru at Kimondi in 2016 is yet to be done..Kimondi is within Kapsisiywa and Talai area where Kipchoge comes from..That will be the only reward and honor this Govt can give to him..whether he breaks the record or not.”

Rodney Robert Yogo wrote, “Wasting taxpayers money!!!!! …my money…hajaendea donor’s or sourcing for investors!!!! Kweli..maskini..hana..mtetezi.