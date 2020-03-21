Here’s the list of vital contacts for coronavirus response team in Nairobi

The Nairobi County Government has released a list of contacts for the coronavirus response team for all regions in Nairobi.

The list of medics that was released on Friday shows each mapped region with at least three names of medics and their contacts.

The regions named in the list include; Dagoretti, Embakasi East, Langata, Embakasi West, Ruaraka, Westlands, Kasarani, Starehe, Makadara and Kamukunji.

So far Kenya has reported seven cases of Covid-19. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says that all seven patients are in stable conditions.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus doubled in a week to more than 10,000 on Friday, led by large jumps in Italy, Iran and Spain, and increasing the urgency for governments all over the world to contain the pandemic.

The government has defined at least nine services, which must remain in place in the event of a complete shutdown of the country if coronavirus infections spike.

All agencies offering services in the water, health, security, air traffic control and civil aviation, fire services, ports, financial and transport sectors are essential services and are not to downsize staff in any manner.

The Cabinet on Thursday discussed a possible shutdown but deferred any decision to impose a total lockdown on Nairobi or any part of Kenya even though preparations are in place.

Here are the numbers: