Here’s the cluster of professions allowed to work during curfew hours

The government has announced a list of the professions which will not be affected by the new curfew imposed as part of measures aimed at minimising the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while addressing the nation this evening, ordered that from Friday, no Kenyan will be allowed out between 7pm and 5am.

The directive is part of the government’s enhanced response to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country that has seen 28 positive cases confirmed in Kenya with a single full recovery.

However, the President said that the curfew will not apply to individuals working in 13 areas considered to be offering critical and essential services in the country which will remain operational.

“That effective Friday, March 27, 2020; a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” said the Head of State.

The exempted cadres of Kenyans and institutions or businesses include medical professionals and health workers; national security, administration and coordination officers; public health and sanitation officers in the County Governments as well as licensed pharmacies and drug stores.

Others are licensed broadcasters and media houses; Kenya Power and Lightening Company Limited; food dealers, distributors, wholesalers and transporters of farm produce; licensed supermarkets, mini-markets and hypermarkets.

Others are licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants; licensed telecommunication operators and service providers; licensed banks, financial institutions and payment financial services; fire brigade and other emergency response services and licensed security firms.