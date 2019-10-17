Here’s IG Mutyambai’s pledge to Kibra residents ahead of hot by-election

Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has assured Kibra residents of their security ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled for September 7.

In a statement sent to media houses, Mr Mutyambai assured locals that the government would ensure of a safe and peaceful environment during the period.

“We have put in place adequate security measures and deployed special security teams, we call upon all citizens to uphold the rule of law and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner,” he said.

He said that the officers will discharge their mandate without fear or favour in strict adherence to the law.

“We are consistently monitoring the security situation and will respond swiftly,” he said.

INJURED HIS SUPPORTERS

This comes just days after Kibera’s Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga motorcade was attacked by unknown goons who also injured his supporters.