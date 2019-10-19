Here is your full parte after parte guide to Mashujaa weekend

Long weekends present the perfect opportunity to get out and about and as Kenyans plan to celebrate Mashujaa Day on Monday the key here is to balance.

You certainly don’t have to plan each moment of the long weekend. But making time for a few activities can leave you recharged and happier once the holiday has passed.

Here are some a few events that you can plan and enjoy:

Masinga TT2019 Motorsport – The event kicked off at 8am on Saturday in Masinga and will continue till Sunday. It is one of the biggest amateur motor sports event in the country.

Race Wars Tatu City – An annual tarmac motorsports event organised by Delta Sports, will take place at Tatu City on 19-20 October, bringing together racing drivers and motoring enthusiasts from across Kenya and the region. The race has already attracted more than 50 participants, who are gearing up to showcase their motor racing skills.

The annual Tusker Safari 7s – The 23rd Edition of the Tusker Safari Sevens will be held this Mashujaa weekend, 18th-20th October at the RFUEA Grounds.

Miss Universe Kenya 2019 – Miss Universe Kenya is a national pageant in Kenya that was first held in 2004 and an annual national contest to choose ambassador for the Miss Universe pageant and will be held at Panari Hotel Gymnasium.

Sleepy David Mashujaa Fun Day – Are you looking to laugh and have some fun? Enjoy performances by Bahati, DJ Shitti and Sleepy David at Garden City Lawn on Sunday October 20.

Kwetu Festival – It’s a 24-hour festival that combines music, art and culture. Three djs, several performances. And a lot of games and activities during the day. From 9am on Saturday October 19 to 9am Sunday October 20, 2019 at the Chesumot Dam.

Nairobi African Mardi Gras Carnival – Nairobi first Street Carnival Event, Come show your colors body painting masquerade masks, come be part of the Nairobi African Mardi Gras Carnival, Mashujaa Weekend 19th-20th October. From 3pm on Saturday October 19 to 12pm Saturday October 19, at the City Park.