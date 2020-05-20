Here is why men have higher number in Covid-19 infections in Kenya

Men, make up 68 percent of the total number of persons infected by the coronavirus in Kenya, this is according to numbers revealed by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

But why does it appear like more men than women are contracting the disease in Kenya?

MALE-DOMINATED

Health Director General Patrick Amoth, on Wednesday during his #AskTheDG session on social media gave an explanation as to why this might be the case.

The question was raised by a tweep @sira_jo who wondered whether the findings meant that more men than women get tested for Covid-19

According to Dr Amoth the targeted mass testing have mainly been focused on male dominated sectors.

TRUCK DRIVERS

“The targeted mass testing has mainly been focused on male-dominated sectors e.g. truck drivers. This may point to the numbers of more male cases,” Dr Amoth said.

On Tuesday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 51 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the country, of which 32 were male and 19 female.

The total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 963.