Here is why Governor Kimemia ‘launched’ incomplete dirt road – VIDEO

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has sought to explain how and why he was recently filmed ‘launching’ a murram road purported to have cost Sh27.5 million.

A video which has been widely shared on social media captures Kimemia, armed with a pair of scissors, ready to cut a red ribbon to officially declare the road open.

The governor is surrounded by other county officials and members of the public who are cheering him as he officiates the ceremony.

The videographer even goes ahead to give a full view of the dirt road.

However, in a written statement to Nairobi News, the Acting Director – Governor’s Press Service, Mbugua Muchoki, has refuted claims that the governor ‘launched’ the road, explaining that he was actually inspecting a number of projects in Nyakio ward.

Muchoki explained that the 1.2km Cheese Primary School road is one of the many projects under the Governor Mashinani programme, which he was evaluating.

He added that the road was awarded at a cost of Sh996,980, and not the Sh27.5 million that is being alleged.

FALSE ASSERTION

“While much has been peddled on the cost of the road, the information available contradicts every false assertion – obviously for cheap political propaganda – and the impact on hundreds of families who hitherto never had a motorable road is profound,” Muchoki said.

Mr Muchoki further clarified that the ribbon cutting was an idea by the county residents who wanted to show their appreciation for the initiative from the county government.

“On 5th September, 2019, His Excellency the Governor, Francis Kimemia, was on his fourth visit to the wards within Kinangop sub-county under his Governor Mashinani programme – a citizens-driven development inspection and engagement model; on this day he was visiting Nyakio ward,” Muchoki said.