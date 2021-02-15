Here is where to pick your Huduma Card in Nairobi
The government has released a list of collection points in the city where members of the public can now pick their Huduma Number cards.
The mass distribution of the cards was rolled out earlier this month, with the government asking Kenyans to be vigilant when they get messages regarding the collection of the cards.
The release of the collection points comes at a time when only 300,000 out of 2.2 million people have responded to the messages sent to them.
“2.2 million messages have been sent to different cardholders, it is sad that up to now only 300,000 have responded to the text messages. We would like to urge those who have received the messages to provide the requested information and subsequently pick the cards,” Government Spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said last week.
Colonel (Rtd) Oguna at the same time warned members of the public that fraudsters have been asking for money claiming to be in a position to distribute the cards.
Huduma Secretariat has been sending out two messages to those who had registered with the first requesting the details of where they would like to collect their cards while the second one informs them that their cards are ready.
The government added that Nairobians can now visit collection points on weekends between 8 am and 4 pm.
“The public is informed that Huduma Number cards collection points are open over the weekends that is Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm,” it said.
Here is a list of the centers in the 11 sub counties in Nairobi.
Here is a list of the collection centers in the 11 sub counties in Nairobi:
- Starehe Sub-County:
- a) Starehe Centre – DCC Starehe office compound, Opposite Kariokor Market
- b) Nyayo House Centre – Nyayo House, 6th floor (Eastern Wing), along Kenyatta Avenue
- c) Central Centre- ACC CBD office, Ngara, next to Ngara Police Post
- d) Huduma Centre GPO – Telpost towers, Ground floor, Kenyatta Avenue
- e) Huduma Centre City Square – Haile Selassie Avenue, next to Technical University of Kenya (formerly Kenya Polytechnic)
- Westlands Sub-County:
- a) Westlands Centre – DCC Westlands office compound, Waiyaki Way (next to Safaricom HQ)
- b) Kangemi Centre – ACC’s Office, Kangemi, near Kangemi Social Hall
- Lang’ata Sub-Location:
- a) Langa’ta Cantre – DCC Lang’ata office compound and Nairobi West Chief’s Office/ Nairobi West AP Camp just behind Wilson Airport
- Njiru Sub-County:
- a) Njiru Centre- DCC Njiru office compound and Ruai Market, next to Embakasi Ranching Company offices
- Kasarani Sub-County:
- a) Kasarani Centre & Roysambu Centre – DCC Kasarani office compound along Kasarani-Mwiki Road
- Mathare Sub-County:
- a) Mathare Centre – DCC Mathare office compound along Juja Road next to the Chief’s Office, Mathare
- Embakasi Sub-County:
- a) Embakasi Centre – DCC Embakasi office compound next to Mama Lucy Hospital Kayole
- b) Imara Daima Centre – ACC Embakasi Office, Imara Daima & Imara Daima Police Post next to MCC Primary School
- Kibra Sub-County:
- a) Kibra Centre – DCC Kibra compound office along Kibera Drive
- b) Huduma Centre – DCC Kibra office compound along Kibera Drive
- Dagoretti Sub-County:
- a) Dagoretti Centre – DCC Dagoretti office compound, Naivasha road opposite Shell Petrol Station
- b) Waithaka Centre- ACC’s Office, Waithaka Market
- Kamukunji Sub-County:
- a) Kamukunji Centre – DCC Kamukunji office compound on Digo Road near Gikomba Market
- b) Huduma Centre Eastleigh – 11th Street, Eastleigh
- Makadara Sub-County:
- a) Makadara Centre – DCC Makadara office compound next to Makadara Law Courts, Jogoo Road
- b) Huduma Centre Makadara- DCC Makadara office compound next to Makadara Law Courts, Jogoo Road