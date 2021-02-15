Here is where to pick your Huduma Card in Nairobi

Presidet Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta display the Huduma Namba card samples during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii. PHOTO | PSCU

The government has released a list of collection points in the city where members of the public can now pick their Huduma Number cards.

The mass distribution of the cards was rolled out earlier this month, with the government asking Kenyans to be vigilant when they get messages regarding the collection of the cards.

The release of the collection points comes at a time when only 300,000 out of 2.2 million people have responded to the messages sent to them.

“2.2 million messages have been sent to different cardholders, it is sad that up to now only 300,000 have responded to the text messages. We would like to urge those who have received the messages to provide the requested information and subsequently pick the cards,” Government Spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said last week.

Colonel (Rtd) Oguna at the same time warned members of the public that fraudsters have been asking for money claiming to be in a position to distribute the cards.

Huduma Secretariat has been sending out two messages to those who had registered with the first requesting the details of where they would like to collect their cards while the second one informs them that their cards are ready.

The government added that Nairobians can now visit collection points on weekends between 8 am and 4 pm.

“The public is informed that Huduma Number cards collection points are open over the weekends that is Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm,” it said.

