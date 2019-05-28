Here is how Sonko’s new Luthuli Avenue will look like– PHOTOS





Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue is currently undergoing a redesign aimed at making it safer for pedestrians.

Nairobi County has partnered with World Bank to convert the road into a one-way street.

Sidewalks on both sides are being expanded to allow for more flow and ease of pedestrian movement.

A supervisor at the site told Nairobi News that the road will be ready by end of the week.

“We are working day and night and we will start planting trees by tomorrow. It will be a beautiful road,” he said.

The supervisor also added that after completion there will be no more parking slots for vehicles

The road, which has been closed since last week, is a project envisaged to be a legacy project for the ongoing 1st session of the UN-Habitat according to City Hall.

The first phase of the project, implemented by City Hall in collaboration with UN-Habitat, will see construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of lights and the painting of road markings at a cost of Sh24 million.

Vehicles that ply the route will leave the town centre through River Road.

Speaking during the launch of the project last week, Governor Mike Sonko said it was part of his administration’s vision. He pointed out that many traders, especially shop owners, have complained that their business entrances are always blocked by public service vehicles, and their businesses negatively affected.

“The project will be replicated on other roads within the city centre that are also heavily congested,” Governor Sonko said.

The project arose from a feasibility study and was recommended by the United Nations two years ago.

Luthuli Avenue was identified as one of the most congested streets in the city centre, where matatus are parked haphazardly leading to heavy human and vehicle traffic.