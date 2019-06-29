Here is Aisha Jumwa’s solution to ending teenage pregnancies – VIDEO

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has proposed a rather unusual solution to ending teenage pregnancies.

The MP wants teenage girls who fall pregnant to be arrested together with their lovers to serve as a lesson to both genders.

She wants society to start laying blame on both children instead of just targeting the boy child.

Jumwa argued that it is unfair to arrest boys who impregnate girls and leave the girls free.

“Wale wanaopiga kauli mbiu ya kusema kuna mimba za mapema elfu kumi na tatu ndani ya Kilifi county. Lakini tatizo moja hapa, mtoto akitiwa mimba msichana, anayechukuliwa hatua na kuwekwa ndani na wazazi wake kuhangaika ni mtoto wa kivulana,” said Ms Jumwa at a public event in Kilifi county on Friday.

She added: “Mimi nataka niseme hivi. Sheria ni msumeno unakata mbele na nyuma. Wewe msichana ukikubali, wewe pamoja na mvulana nyote mutiwe ndani. Wewe uende ukalee mimba yako huko ndani na kijana akuwe huko ndani. Ndio mukome hizi tabia zenu za kipuuzi.

Kenyans gave varied reactions.

Benjamin Kasiwa said; “For the very first time I agree with you madam.”

Peter Musau wrote; “This why I always say women are their own enemies.”

Wanjiru grace commented; “At least ungesema those infected with HIV and AIDS, for us to be able to combat the disease.. Pregnant teens!!!! You need to reshuffle all your advisory committee.”

Omori India responded; “Still digesting the thought, maybe just maybe there’s some sense only that it’s coming from Aisha Jumwa hehehe.”

Stephen Olonde stated; “They should just sign off on teaching the use of Contraceptive in Primary School and HighSkool You stop them from having sex At least teach them on how to protect themselves from pregnancy.”