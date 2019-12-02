Here are the most popular schools of choice for most KCPE candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, on Monday launched a platform for KCPE 2019 candidates to confirm the secondary schools they have been selected to join.

Speaking at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the CS revealed that the candidates can access the information by sending a text message of their index number to 22263.

The CS said all candidates are required to report to their respective schools starting Monday, January 13, 2020, and the latest by Friday January 17, 2020.

He also disclosed that more than 95% of students would be admitted to their school of choice especially considering that they had chosen up to 11 schools.

According to Prof Magoha, 33,009 students will join National Schools, 184,816 will join Extra County Schools, 188,454 County while 669,145 will join Sub County Schools.

The top three girls schools of choice by the candidates were Pangani Girls with 111,817 applications against a capacity of only 336 students, Alliance Girls was second, with 83,489 candidates picking it as their preferred choice for the 334 places and Kenya High School 49,727 with a capacity of 336

Kapsabet Boys tops the boy’s schools of choice, with 62,382 boys picking it as their first choice, against capacity of 432. It is followed by Maranda, with 34,138 boys picked Maranda as their first choice for high school. The school has a capacity of 528.

The top three candidates in this year’s KCPE have all been posted to national schools with Andy Munyiri (440) headed to Alliance High School, Onyango Flavian (439) posted to Alliance Girls High School and Koech June (439) admitted to Pangani Girls.

A total of 1,083,456 were accessed in the 2019 KCPE examinations and 1,075,201 have been placed in Secondary schools.

Inmates, overage candidates and refugees in camps have been excluded in the placement.

“I want to affirm you that I will consult his HE the president with regards to overaged individuals. If in his wisdom he feels they need to join schools, so why not,” the CS said.