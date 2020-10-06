Here are the eight guidelines which must be followed as schools reopen

Kilimani Primary School teachers in a meeting ahead of schools reopening as directed by the Teachers Service Commission on September 28, 2020. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has announced the re-opening of public and private schools following six months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As learners return to class, the Ministry issued eight mandatory guidelines which will be followed as classes resume.

Here are the eight guidelines:

1. Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene. Where there is no running water, schools will use sanitisers.

2. Physical distancing should not be used to keep any child away from school.

3. All schools that had been used as quarantine centres have been fumigated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health in readiness for re-opening.

4. All schools that had been designated as quarantine centres but not used, need not be fumigated prior to their re-opening.

5. All schools have been linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being re-opened.

6. All teachers are encouraged to continuously provide psychosocial and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic.

7. Boards of Management/ Principals/ Head-Teachers shall ensure full compliance with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

8. The parents/guardians/caregivers of learners in Grade 4 (CBC Class), Class 8 and Form 4 are now encouraged to prepare their children for the resumption of learning on October 12, 2020.