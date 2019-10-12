Here are Kenyans’ heartfelt messages to Eliud Kipchoge

As Kenyans watch with bated breaths as Eliud Kipchoge tries to write history in Vienna, Austria this morning, most camped on social media to share their messages of encouragement.

Kipchoge is attempting to be the first marathoner to run 42 kilometres in under two hours. President Uhuru Kenyatta led the pack wishing him well in his race.

KOT were also not left behind making the hashtag #Eliud159 number one trending on Twitter.

Kids are so impressionable. My girls (4 yrs and 3 yrs) are taking turns being Kipchoge and running in the house.#Eliud159 — Leo tunapika? by Gatuiri (@Leotunapika) October 12, 2019

Breaking Barriers #Eliud159 "No Human is Limited" Go Eliud!!🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 — Lucy Kiruthu ✍️ (@KiruthuLucy) October 12, 2019

#eliudkipchoge you are truly special, making me feel so proud of our motherland🇰🇪…smash that 1:59 target. — Maina Kevin (@mainakvn) October 12, 2019

Have never been hooked so keenly to 42KM race like this #INEOS159 #Eliud159 #eliudkipchoge #ineos159challenge cheering as if am running it with the legendary hero @EliudKipchoge — Paul Mwiu 🇰🇪🌍 (@paulmwiu) October 12, 2019

#EliudKipchoge surely you are the only man probably on earth to do this👏👏👏 go go eliud159 — Ecopro Sam (@sambugua) October 12, 2019