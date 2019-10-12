Join our WhatsApp Channel
Nairobi News

Here are Kenyans’ heartfelt messages to Eliud Kipchoge

By Sylvania Ambani October 12th, 2019

As Kenyans watch with bated breaths as Eliud Kipchoge tries to write history in Vienna, Austria this morning, most camped on social media to share their messages of encouragement.

Kipchoge is attempting to be the first marathoner to run 42 kilometres in under two hours. President Uhuru Kenyatta led the pack wishing him well in his race.

KOT were also not left behind making the hashtag #Eliud159 number one trending on Twitter.

