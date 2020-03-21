Herbert Mwachiro to take over from Nick Mwendwa at FKF

Herbert Mwachiro appears favourite to take over as Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Normalisation Committee head should Fifa and the government agree to form one, Nairobi News understands.

On Tuesday, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) annuled FKF elections for the second time since December. SDT chairman John Ohaga also requested Fifa to form a normalisation committee to run Kenyan football on a daily basis pending fresh elections.

And it is Mwachiro, a former television pundit and sports commentator who is being primed to take charge should FKF president Nick Mwendwa step aside.

Mwachiro, a St Marys alumnus, was also in charge of the failed bid to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) took away Kenya’s hosting rights following reservations about the country’s preparedness.

He also served as FKF’s Deputy CEO under Mwendwa’s regime even though there remain doubts from stakeholders as to whether he is ready to pull off the task.

Also linked with a role at the normalisation committee is former FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) member Hussein Terry, and a high ranking football coach.

Should it be formed, the committee will also oversee the next FKF elections