Herbal medicine vendor in custody for murder after client dies of poisoning

A herbal medicine vendor who was arrested following the death of one of his clients will be detained for five days pending investigations into the incident.

John Kakas Sungura alias Elias Nolel Kaskas will be detained at Buruburu Police Station after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought orders to hold him for 14 days to assist with the investigations.

Kaskas had sold herbal medicine to four people on November 27 and one of them, Harrison Maina Kamau, was pronounced dead on arrival at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Umoja, Nairobi after consuming the concoction.

The other three people who consumed the herbs were hospitalised.

Kamau and the three other customers consumed the ‘universal drug’ for all diseases at Southern Comfort Hotel in Buruburu shopping centre.

CHEMICAL POISONING

Corporal Ali Ibrahim of Buruburu DCI offices said a postmortem on Kamau’s body showed he died of a suspected chemical poisoning.

Kaskas is suspected to have prepared the lethal substance but he also sought treatment for diarrhea after he tasted the substance before selling it to his clients to prove it was safe.

However, the suspect told the DCI that he did not prepare the substance and that he only received it from someone else.