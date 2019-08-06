Helb assures on data safety after spam emails scare

The Higher Education Loans Board, (Helb) over the weekend moved to dispel fears of a possible hack attempt on its online portal.

This came after messages were circulated to select email accounts purporting to be from the Helb official email account .

The emails informed the recipients that their Helb accounts had been successfully created even though the receivers had not applied for a Helb account.

The board, in a statement, denied of any hack attempt and said the emails did not originate from its database.

“These messages did not originate from the Higher Education Loans Board database; the HELB database is safe; and the technology used at HELB is best in practice, complete with relevant security measures. HELB remains committed with regards to data integrity and confidentiality,” read part of the statement signed by Helb chief executive Charles Ringera.

NOTICE: Online Portal Account Creation pic.twitter.com/tpdFdPGkJU — OFFICIAL HELB PAGE (@HELBpage) August 4, 2019

The board assured on the safety of personal data on its database, including protection against unauthorised or unlawful processing and against accidental loss, destruction or damage, using appropriate technical or organisational measures.

“We have since communicated directly to members of the public who reached out and reassured them accordingly.”