Heavy security as Sonko appears before Milimani Law Court

A contingent of heavily armed police officers has been deployed around the Milimani Law Courts as Governor Mike Sonko is arraigned.

Governor Sonko was arrested on Friday over irregular procurement and payment of more than Sh357 million after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest.

Sonko spent the weekend at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) police cells.

Early on Monday morning, a convoy of cars snaked their way from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) centre and traversed the Nairobi CBD to Milimani Law Courts where he is being arraigned.

Traffic flow near the Milimani Law Courts has also been diverted even as anti-riot police remain on standby at various locations in the City centre.

These follows rumours that Sonko’s supporters were planning demonstration to demand the governor’s release.

The governor is currently before the Anti-Corruption Court headed Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.