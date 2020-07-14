Heaven-sent landlord exempts tenants from paying rent for 4 months

A landlord has yet again attracted media headlines for his decision to exempt his tenants from paying monthly rent for four months.

Martin Munene who owns a number of residential houses in Nyandarua County had in April asked the tenants not to pay rent for three months.

“I have talked to most of them (tenants) and they tell me they have no jobs. Some say they are on half-pay. I was once a tenant and so I know very well what they are going through,” the soft-spoken Munene explained in April.

That offer ended in June, and speaking at the weekend, Munene said he will extend the offer by at least a month.

“I have talked to some of these people and they have very many problems. So I decided to let them mainly worry about what they will eat. Some of them have been loyal to me for more than five years and it is my turn to return the favour,” he indicated.

Munene who says he has missed out on collecting about Sh400,000 during the four months has also distributed some food to some of the tenants whom he says are ‘vulnerable’.

President Uhuru Kenyatta asked property owners to be considerate with tenants who cannot afford to pay rent.