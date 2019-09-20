‘Heartbreak is no joke’: Nabayet politely rejects Otile Brown’s apology

It’s going to take more than a song from singer Otile Brown to win back his ex-girlfriend Nabayet.

In an Instagram post, the Ethiopian model responded to the song released by Otile where the singer asks for her forgiveness for his transgressions.

The song even bears her name as its title. However, Ms Nabayet in response said that the song was not enough to make them reconcile.

She explained that she held no hard feelings towards Otile Brown and wished him well in his career.

SWEETEST

“Dear in-laws y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and unwavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is no joke. It’s going to take a lot more than a song to heal and rekindle. My heart will always beat for him but unfortunately life has brought us here. I appreciate the effort, I really do. It takes one hell of a man to put aside pride and apologise. Maybe one day we will cross paths again. OB I am forever grateful for you. I will always be praying for your success and wishing you all the best in life,” wrote Ms Nabayet.

Besides the song, Otile on Friday tweeted out an apology.

View this post on Instagram Damn girl .🙆‍♂️ @nabbi__ I’m sorry 😐 A post shared by OB (@otilebrown) on Sep 20, 2019 at 2:03am PDT

His apology song from the Samantha singer comes three months after the two lovebirds broke up.

The two started dating immediately after Otile went through an ugly breakup with socialite Vera Sidika in March this year.

Nabayet and Otile were together for just two months.