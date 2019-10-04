Heartbreak as first Kenyan to undergo brain surgery in the country dies

Machakos Level 5 Hospital has been dealt a blow following the sudden demise of its patient who placed the hospital in the history books as the first local hospital ever to perform a successful brain surgery in the country.

Henry Mutinda King’ola, 58, died after complaining of heaviness and vomiting two months after the landmark surgery, according to his wife Mary Mbinya.

“He had improved. The wounds were healing and he could walk and talk but he has rested,” said Mbinya.

According to reports, doctors had noticed a historical weakness on the right side of King’ola’s body as well as a swelling on the front side.

Reports went on to reveal that an MRI scan conducted on the patient showed that he was ailing from a condition known as Glioblastoma multiformed.

The tragic news come barely three months after neurosurgeons at the Machakos health facility made headlines after successfully removing a brain tumour on the deceased in a historic three-hour surgery.

The team of medics led by Dr Sam Njiru celebrated the milestone lauding it as evidence that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program was effective in fixing the country’s healthcare services.

Earlier in the year on January 27, Embu Level 5 hospital also conducted a brain surgery on a 52-year-old man in order to remove a tumor which developed after he was hit with a hoe.