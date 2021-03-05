Health DG Amoth becomes first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya

Share this via PWA





Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Kenyan soil.

Dr Amoth received the AstraZeneca jab at the country’s largest referral hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), on Friday a few minutes past noon.

The acting Health DG was followed in taking the vaccine by Kenyan health workers, Dr Jemimah Katama, Dr Kennedy Momanyi and Dr Juliana Muiva respectively.

More to follow……