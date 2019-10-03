Headache for matatu owners as City Hall bans parking in petrol stations

Innumerable matatu owners in Nairobi will be scratching their heads tonight after the county government banned parking of matatus in petrol stations within the city.

In a notice on Thursday, county director of parking Tom Tinega said that the county government will not allow it as it was a disaster waiting to happen.

“This is to notify all the petrol station owners that, the county will no longer allow PSV’s (Matatu) to park inside the petrol station,” directed Mr Tinega.

The notice takes effect immediately.

Many public service vehicles are parked in petrol stations overnight where there are refueled and cleaned in readiness for the following day’s assignment.

Petrol stations are high risk as they hold highly inflammable petrol.