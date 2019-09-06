He said that? These are Mugabe’s most memorable quotes

Robert Mugabe the longtime Zimbabwean president is dead.

Mugabe died on September 6, 2019 at the age of 95. He had been hospitalized in Singapore since April where he had been receiving treatment.

After ruling Zimbabwe for 30 years, his final years in power were characterized by financial collapse, violent intimidation and vicious power struggle.

Mugabe was ousted from power in November 17, 2017. He has left behind memorable quotes that address different issues across the world.

Here are a few:

Taking Obama on his stand on homosexuality

“We have this American president, Obama, born of an African father, who is saying we will not give you aid if you don’t embrace homosexuality. We ask, was he born out of homosexuality? We need continuity in our race, and that comes from the woman, and no to homosexuality.” -2003

On Tony Blair

“We have fought for our land, we have fought for our sovereignty, small as we are we have won our independence and we are prepared to shed our blood … So, Blair keep your England, and let me keep my Zimbabwe. We are still exchanging blows with the British government. They are using gay gangsters against me.”-2000

On Adolf Hitler

“I am still the Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective, justice for his own people, and sovereignty for his people, and recognition of the independence of his people. If that is Hitler, then let me be a Hitler tenfold.”-2010

On the economy

“Our economy is a hundred times better than the average African economy. Outside South Africa, what country is [as good as] Zimbabwe? … What is lacking now are goods on the shelves – that is all.” – 2007

On a successor

“Grooming a successor, is it an inheritance? In a democratic party, you don’t want leaders appointed that way. They have to be appointed properly by the people.” – 2016

On staying in office

“Some are saying ‘Mr Mugabe is old, so he should step down’… No! When my time comes, I will tell you.” 2014