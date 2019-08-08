Have you seen her? Umoja woman goes missing after receiving mysterious call

A family in Nairobi’s Umoja estate is in desperate need of help from the public in their efforts to find their kin who has been missing for the last 10 days.

Scholastica Kilonzo, who sells charcoal for a living, is reported to have gone missing on Tuesday July 30, 2019 after she received a phone call from someone whose identity her family is yet to establish.

According John Kilonzo, who is a nephew to the missing woman, her aunt hurriedly left her house after receiving the said phone call, only saying that she was going to meet someone at Bee Center along Manyanja Road.

“The call came through some few minutes to 7pm and she left the house to go and meet the caller whose identity she didn’t reveal. That is the last time we saw or heard from her,” Kilonzo told Nairobi News on Thursday.

The family has since been trying to establish Ms Kilonzo’s whereabouts with no success.

PHONE WENT OFF

“Her phone went off the same day she went missing and we have been unable to get through to her,” Kilonzo said.

The family filled a missing person report at Buruburu Police Station and has even been to several mortuaries in Nairobi and Machakos counties in search of their loved one.

The missing person is aged 44 years and is a mother of three boys.

The family is now appealing to members of the public who might have any information about their missing kin to report the matter to the nearest police station or reach them through the cellphone number 0724701238.