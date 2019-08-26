Has Jaguar bought this junk aircraft?

It appears Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua, better known as Jaguar, has bought himself one of the junk aircrafts being auctioned by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

A picture shared on Instagram by Jaguar shows the artiste seated next to the aircraft reading a local newspaper.

In July, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced the auction of aircraft which have remained unused for years at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The authority had invited interested bidders for a public auction of the aircraft for prices ranging between Sh94,300 to Sh10 million.

In June, KAA gave owners of 15 planes abandoned at the Wilson Airport upto 30 days to offset rising parking fees or they would be auctioned.

The planes are considered a safety risk.