Has Grace Msalame unwittingly revealed her unborn baby’s gender?

Media personality Grace Msalame, has hinted at the gender of her unborn baby, a few days after revealing that she was expecting her third child.

Msalame shared pictures of herself out and about shopping for furniture for the baby’s nursery.

She poses near a blue-themed crib, suggesting it is a boy. It could, however, be a decoy.

“Officially a 🏡 🙈 Dreaming with @littlecribs Excited & grateful to be on this journey with them🙏🏾 PS: Visit their showroom & be thoroughly confused😁because my oh my will you be blown away👌🏾,” posted Ms Msalame on Instagram.

Ms Msalame officially announced her pregnancy on June 22, saying that she was already six months pregnant.

She already has twins whom she co-parents with her baby daddy, Paul Ndichu.