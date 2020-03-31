Harry and Meghan surrender IG account as they formally step down

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will formally step down as senior members of the British royal family on Tuesday.

The couple has already relocated to California, according to reports, after announcing in January that they intended to quit the royal life and “work to become financially independent.”

From now on, the two will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and cease to have an office within the monarchy in Britain.

They are no longer expected to use the name “Sussex Royal” for their nonprofit organisation, website or Instagram account, as March 31 marks the end of their stint as senior royals and the start of their new life.

And before they handed over the account with over 11 million Instagram followers, they posted a ‘thank you’ message to their followers.

“While you may not see us here on the Instagram account, the work continues… We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the couple wrote on their “sussexroyal” Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.

They announced in January that they intended to quit royal life.

They wrote: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018, and have a 10-month-old son named Archie.