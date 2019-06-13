Haji, Kinoti now win over FBI in their fight against corruption





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has lauded the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, and the Director of Criminal Investigation, George Kinoti, for their effort in fighting corruption in Kenya.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich, during a meeting with the two at Washington on Tuesday, said the American agency will support their efforts to curb the practice.

According to a tweet by Haji’s office, the US Justice Department will attach a senior prosecutor to strengthen the ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

ORGANIZED CRIME

“United States Justice Department is set to attach a Senior US Prosecutor to strengthen the ongoing anti-corruption efforts. This was revealed by the US Deputy Attorney General, Bruce Swartz, during meeting with Kenyan delegation led by DPP. @USAmbKenya @USEmbassyKenya @DCI_Kenya,” read the tweet

The US AG’s office invited the Kenyan delegation to share issues that affect both countries, which include corruption, counter-terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

“We will be discussing many issues including graft. You know the FBI is under AG’s office in the US and we are scheduled to meet top detectives there to share various issues,” Haji said.

FIGHTING CORRUPTION

The meeting comes at a time when the country has witnessed increased cases of arrests and prosecution of suspects linked to corruption.

Just last month, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter met with the DCI and also pledged his support and that of his country in the fight against corruption.

The three-day meeting will see the DPP and DCI Kinoti spearhead talks with the American security agency on how to boost the fight against terrorism.

The United States Government has said it will be part of the process that will establish a Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force in Kenya.