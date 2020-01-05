Haji deploys new prosecutor to Kilungu Law Courts after courtroom drama

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has deployed another prosecutor to Kilungu Law Courts following drama that transpired on Friday.

On Friday one of the court officers appeared in court, grabbed files and charge sheets and left.

Mark Wangia, a prosecutor in the court, who was allegedly drunk, paralyzed court proceeding before Senior Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Muiru, leaving litigants stranded and members of the public in panic.

Haji has also directed ODPP’s Internal Compliance Unit and Nairobi Regional Head to investigate the conduct of the prosecutor in question and present the report within seven days.

“The investigation report is to be submitted to the DPP within 7 days. In the meantime, a prosecutor has been deployed to the Kilungu Law Courts” read the statement.

Haji also said he is the only person allowed by the Constitution to appoint a prosecutor following information that Makueni magistrate assigned a police officer the position of a prosecutor after Wangia the gazzetted prosecutor failed to show up for work on 23rd and 24th of last month.