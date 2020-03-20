Guard in UoN student murder probe freed on Sh1m bail

A University of Nairobi security guard linked to the brutal murder of a student two weeks ago has been released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

Alternatively, Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey will put up a bond of Sh1 million and a surety of similar amount, a Milimani magistrate court ruled.

The suspect will also be reporting to DCI Kilimani daily until a decision is made whether he will face criminal charges or not.

Milimani Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot at the same time rejected an application by the DCI to hold the suspect, who is a supervisor at Lavington Security Company, for a further five days so as to complete recording witness statements.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions says the suspect is likely to be charged with murder.

Kosgey, a Lavington Security guard and a supervisor, is alleged to have been involved in the beating to death of Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras last Wednesday.

“The deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by Lavington Security guards led by their supervisor at (the) main campus on the evening of Wednesday 4th March 2020,” a police statement said.