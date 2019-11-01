GSU officer shocks court with confession on murder of woman, daughter

An officer from the General Service Unit (GSU) shocked the court when he confessed to killing a woman and her daughter last weekend at Katani in Machakos County.

GSU officer Anthony Kilonzo on Thursday told the Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe that he had been allegedly approached by a friend, whom he did not identify to do the hit job.

“I confessed that I was called by a friend to do the job of killing the woman,” he said in court.

The judge however cut him short and asked him whether he understood the implications of making such confessions and made it clear to him that he required legal representation to ensure he is guided accordingly.

Nzibe ordered the officer be held at Kilimani Police Station for 21 days to allow for the suspect to undergo a mental assessment and also allow police to conclude their investigation into the twin murders.

Kilonzo, who is attached to GSU Embakasi B campus Garrison section, will return to court on November 21, 2019.

The GUS officer was arrested on Wednesday morning by detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit who linked the murder weapon to the him after conducting ballistic tests.

During the morning of the arrest, a shootout ensued resulting in the shooting dead of the main murder suspect.

According to police, the suspect shot himself on the left leg following the two murders and he has helped police recover two of the firearms said to have been used in the commission of the crime.

The same guns are said to have been linked to a robbery at Wilson airport, where one GSU officer was killed.

The said killers reportedly shot the mother first before turning the gun on the daughter, a businesswoman, at the gate of their home on October 27, 2019.

The third victim of the shooting, the husband of the deceased businesswoman, is reportedly still admitted at Shalom Hospital where he is fighting for his life.