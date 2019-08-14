GSU officer linked to colleague’s murder to stay longer in custody

A police officer, who is facing charges of losing his firearm and ammunition, has been detained for 11 more days pending investigations into the incident which also left a fellow police officer dead.

Constable Samson Morongo allegedly lost an AK47 rifle as well as 30 rounds 7.62mm*39 special ammunition issued to him by virtue of his employment while he was manning Wilson airport on July 27, 2019.

Constable Morongo pleaded guilty to all counts but requested the court to release him.

The constable also requested to be given a chance to write a statement to explain how the said rifle got lost.

UNKNOWN GUNMEN

On that Saturday night, Constable Morongo’s colleague, Constable Stephen Mukangi, was shot dead by a group of four men masquerading as police officers from GSU.

Morongo survived the alleged attack by the unknown assailants, but was later arrested and charged in court over alleged terrorism links and was initially detained for 14 days.

DCI detectives suspect the accused shot dead his colleague and faked the said attack by the unknown gunmen.

MURDER CHARGES

“The suspect’s clothes were subjected to Gunshot Residue Test at the Government Chemist and it tested positive, hence placing the suspect in very close proximity to the shooting scene,” read a statement from the DCI.

The prosecution opposed his release on bail saying they were advancing their interrogations that will soon see the accused charged with murder.

Magistrate Martha Mutuku hence directed that the accused be remanded until August 19, 2019.