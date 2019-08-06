GSU officer arrested over colleague’s bloody death at Wilson Airport

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was Monday placed in custody in connection with the shooting to death of his colleague at Wilson Airport last week.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accuse Constable Samson Morongo of killing his colleague while they were both on patrol and then falsifying the report.

After the incident, the suspect said that Constable Stephene Mukangi was shot at close range and died at the scene before he was robbed of his AK47 rifle by ‘unknown assailants’ who were wearing jungle fatigues.

Through its Twitter handle, DCI said that forensic investigations have ruled out the suspect’s account and proved that it was a homicide.

“After killing his colleague, PC Morongo went ahead to make a report that they had been attacked by unknown people who killed his colleague and took their firearms,” the DCI said on Twitter.

TESTED POSITIVE

“Upon carrying out forensic analysis, DCI detectives were able to connect the officer to the murder – the suspect’s clothes were subjected to Gunshot Residue Test at the Government Chemist and it tested positive hence placing the suspect in very close proximity to the shooting scene.”

Lack of CCTVs at Wilson Airport’s second tower had left detectives struggling to put together details of the shooting.

Last week, the suspect told police that the two officers were manning a watchtower at the airport when two men wearing jungle fatigues approached them and asked for help.

The two men asked the GSU officers to accompany them to the nearby Southern Bypass where they claimed their car had developed a mechanical problem.

As they walked to the scene, two other men in jungle fatigues joined them prompting a scuffle as they tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The two police officers were overpowered by the four men.