GSU officer arrested, gun used to murder mother and daughter recovered

A General Service Unit officer was on Wednesday morning arrested and a gun linked to the murder of a prominent businesswoman and her mother on Saturday night at their home in Kambi estate, Katani, Machakos county recovered.

Detectives from Special Crimes Prevention Unit mounted an operation in the area and also at the same time killed the prime suspect.

The weapon that was used in the killing of Ann Katita, 60, and her 35-year-old daughter, Purity Wanjiru, on Saturday was recovered in the police operation in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police statement, Fredrick Mwangi, a son and husband, respectively of the two women, was also shot and injured in the leg in the attack.

Police said the detectives are pursuing a second police officer linked to the murder.

Athi River sub-county commander Samuel Mukuusi said they are looking for more suspects.

On Saturday, two assailants on a motorcycle waylaid the Mlolongo-based businesswoman outside the home and shot the mother first before turning the gun on the businesswoman.